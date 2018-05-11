Image copyright Google

A 21-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a cyclist was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The 55-year-old was cycling along Abercorn Terrace in Portobello, near St Mary's Place, at about 14:50 on Monday when the collision happened.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with neck, back and face injuries. Her condition is not life-threatening.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

The car involved was a Ford Focus.

PC Debra Cowie from Police Scotland, said: "Although an individual has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still conducting inquiries into the circumstances and would urge any witnesses who were on Abercorn Terrace on Monday afternoon to contact police immediately."