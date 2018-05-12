Tesco Store in Dalkeith evacuated after chemical alert
12 May 2018
Emergency services were called to a Tesco store in Dalkeith after a suspected chemical incident.
Three fire engines and a chemical unit went to the Bonnyrigg Road store after being alerted by the ambulance service at about 21:00 on Friday.
The supermarket was evacuated and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus conducted a full investigation.
However, they found no trace of any hazardous substances.
No-one was injured.