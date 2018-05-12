Image copyright Google Image caption The Tesco store in Bonnyrigg Road was evacuated

Emergency services were called to a Tesco store in Dalkeith after a suspected chemical incident.

Three fire engines and a chemical unit went to the Bonnyrigg Road store after being alerted by the ambulance service at about 21:00 on Friday.

The supermarket was evacuated and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus conducted a full investigation.

However, they found no trace of any hazardous substances.

No-one was injured.