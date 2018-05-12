Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in happened at an army cadet hall

Police are appealing for information to trace three imitation firearms that were stolen during a break-in at an Army cadet hall in Fife.

The theft happened between noon on Wednesday 2 May and 11:00 on Wednesday 9 May at the property in Victoria Street, Newport-on Tay.

A quantity of cash was also stolen.

Police said the equipment does not function as a firearm and is used for training purposes. It is designed to look like an SA80 rifle.

Entry was forced at the back of the building.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The imitation guns are designed to look like SA80 rifles

Det Insp Chris Mill, from Police Scotland, said: "We are treating this incident with the utmost priority and have a dedicated team working to establish the whereabouts of the equipment.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or been offered any of the equipment, or can help us trace their whereabouts.

"I would specifically appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Street area over the course of the week or who has any information that can help us trace those responsible."