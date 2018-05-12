Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Wanessa Strzelecka has not been in contact with family and friends since Tuesday

A teenage girl has been missing for four days after disappearing on her way to college in Edinburgh.

Wanessa Strzelecka left her home in Hay Gardens in Niddrie at about 11:00 on Tuesday and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

The 15-year-old's parents believe she was on her way to attend college in Sighthill.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for information.

Insp Neil Clyde said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen Wanessa since Tuesday morning or who has information about her whereabouts.

Image copyright Google Image caption Wanessa left her home in Hay Gardens to go to college in Sighthill

"Similarly if Wanessa herself sees this appeal, we'd ask her to get in touch with us or her family.

The teenager is white, 5ft tall, slim and has long blonde hair, normally in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a black puffa jacket with a fur hood and black leggings, with black, blue and pink trainers.