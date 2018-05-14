Image copyright Google Image caption Police attended Fox Covert Primary School after a report of a disturbance

A man has been arrested following an incident at a primary school in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Fox Covert Primary in the Corstorphine area of the city at about 13:40.

A 33-year-old man was detained and inquiries are continuing.

A police spokesman said no children from the school were placed in any dangers at any time during the incident.

He added: "Officers remained at the school to offer reassurance to the wider school community."