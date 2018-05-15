Firefighters tackle huge blaze overnight

Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

At least 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a unit on a Fife industrial estate.

Crews were called to the scene in Faraday Road on the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes at about 23:15 on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were still at the scene dealing with the incident at 07:00 on Tuesday.