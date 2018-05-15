Firefighters tackle huge blaze overnight
- 15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
At least 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a unit on a Fife industrial estate.
Crews were called to the scene in Faraday Road on the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes at about 23:15 on Monday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were still at the scene dealing with the incident at 07:00 on Tuesday.