Reports of explosions under the ground at a bus station in Fife are being investigated by engineers.

The loud bangs were heard under a manhole cover at Dunfermline bus station.

Police Scotland said roads near the station, owned by Fife Council, have been closed for safety reasons.

Bus companies said they were unable to access the bus station as a result. Stagecoach said services would be "severely disrupted".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife have been made aware of reports of explosions occurring underground in the Queen Anne Street area of Dunfermline around 12:10 on Tuesday 15th May.

"Officers are currently liaising with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and utility companies to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.

"Local road closures are currently in place while work is carried out to ascertain the cause of the explosions and ensure the safety of the public."