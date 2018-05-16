Image copyright Google

A bare-chested man who stopped a driver by standing in the middle of a road in West Lothian before attacking him with a metal object and trying to steal his car is being sought by police.

The 38-year-old man was driving his silver Ford Focus car on Drumshoreland Road in Pumpherston when the incident happened at about 19:45 on Monday.

During the struggle the driver was struck to the face.

The motorist was able to flee from the attacker in his car.

He was treated at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The attacker is white, 5ft 10in, of heavy build, with short dark red hair, tattoos across his chest and was wearing camouflage shorts.

Det Sgt David Macmillan, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a very unusual incident, which resulted in the victims sustaining some painful injuries to his face. Though, thankfully, he did not surrender the keys to his vehicle and was able to get away from his attacker.

"Anyone who was on Drumshoreland Road on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious is urged to contact police immediately.

"We also have a very good description of the suspect and would ask that anyone who recognises the description of this man also gets in touch."