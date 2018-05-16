An Edinburgh man who sexually abused young girls for more than a 45 years has been jailed for 12 years.

David Scott, 60, began his campaign of abuse aged 12 and carried on until he was 57.

At the High Court in Glasgow he admitted raping three young girls and sexually abusing another three.

Scott, an ex-soldier who was discharged from the Army, left one young victim so traumatised she tried to take her own life aged just 10.

Over the years he created a climate of fear to prevent his victims speaking out.

'Campaign of abuse'

Sentencing him, judge Lady Stacey said: "The abuse of young girls is abhorrent.

"You moved through generations of girls. You created a culture of fear which allowed your abuse to carry on.

"Many years ago you were reported to the police, but no action was taken due to lack of evidence, and you continued with your campaign of abuse."

The court heard some of Scott's victims suffered emotional, psychological and physical trauma.

Lady Stacey told Scott that, but for his early plea, she would have jailed him for 14 years, adding: "Your guilty pleas at least spared your victims giving evidence."

The sexual abuse took place from 1970 until 2015 at various addresses in Edinburgh and Turkey.

Scott admitted 10 charges including rape and lewd and libidinous behaviour.

His defence counsel Tony Lenehan told the court Scott was himself a victim of sexual abuse when a young child.

He was placed on the sex offenders' register.