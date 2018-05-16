Image copyright Google

A person who spoke to a man just before he fell from a bridge in Edinburgh city centre bridge is being urged to come forward to the police.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from North Bridge onto Market Street below on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland are unsure if it was a man or a woman who spoke to the man.

Sgt Craig Rogerson said: "Our sympathies are with the man's family at this time and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As part of our inquiries, we would like to trace the person who was on North Bridge prior to the man falling, and whom we believe may have engaged him in conversation.

"If this was you, then please contact police immediately."