A village providing housing for homeless people is being launched in Edinburgh.

It has been built by the social enterprise Social Bite, and aims to offer support and opportunities to residents as well as accommodation.

The homeless village was developed on vacant land in Granton and is made up of 10 two-bedroom houses.

The houses were built off-site before being erected in Granton ahead of the residents moving in this summer.

Social Bite said it hopes this will provide a new approach to homelessness, where people can have a steady base, rather than rely on hostels and B&Bs.

As well as having a place to stay, there will be a hub where residents can meet socially and get support and advice on issues such as job opportunities.

Waking support

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: "It is a really beautiful community environment that's been created here. This was just a piece of derelict wasteland that was owned by Edinburgh Council.

"We asked them if they would give us the land for a period of time, they agreed and this has been about 18 months in progress to raise the money and to develop this.

"Ultimately when it's fully fledged there will be 20 people who have all come from a situation of homelessness, whether that's people living in night shelters or hostels or homeless bed and breakfasts.

"There is also a big central community hub so people can socialise, there is a big communal eating area and kitchen and we are partnering with a charity called the Cyrenians to deliver quite an intensive on-site support.

"There is going to be five full-time support staff - there will be 24-hour waking support."

Image copyright Social Bite Image caption The houses have been constructed in the Granton area of the city