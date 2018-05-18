Image caption Darren Johnstone was jailed for two years at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who deliberately drove into his girlfriend during an argument has been jailed for two years.

Darren Johnstone, 29, was with Kay Thomson in Anstruther when a row broke out after they had been for dinner.

Miss Thomson threw her shoe at Johnstone in a pub before he got in his car, despite "excessively drinking".

He then drove the wrong way down East High Street while arguing with Miss Thomson as she sat in a doorway, before reversing towards her.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Miss Thomson was struck on the side of her body as she tried to get out of the car's way during the incident on 28 January.

Johnstone then hit a parked car.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court: "The brakes only illuminate on the car as he hits or immediately before he hits the parked car.

"He drove off then returned on foot and seized her in a headlock and dragged her in the direction of their hotel."

'Badly hurt'

The argument continued as Miss Thomson fell to the ground where she was repeatedly kicked by Johnstone.

The court heard that during his second police interview he admitted that he reversed the car to "give her a fright".

A sheriff told Johnstone that only Miss Thomson's lunge out of the way had prevented her being badly hurt.

He pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury and the danger of life.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said the only option was a custodial sentence.

He said: "Your record includes assaults and domestically aggravated assaults.

"You reversed a car at Kay Thomson and struck her with it, then physically assaulted her in different ways.

"It was clear from the CCTV that if she hadn't moved she would have been more badly injured."

Johnstone is no longer in a relationship with Miss Thomson.