How is Markle marking the royal wedding?

Image caption The village sign has been a popular tourist destination in recent weeks

Residents of a small village that shares its name with the royal bride-to-be are making plans for the big day.

Markle in East Lothian has been gearing up for Saturday's wedding by preparing for a huge outdoor party with a BBQ, strawberries and cream, Pimms, homemade bunting and paper chains.

A gazebo is being erected in the centre of the hamlet, which has about 70 residents and no shop.

And the local fishery has even created a Meghan Markle fly.

Locals have already decorated the village sign with ribbon and paper hearts and have hung out bunting around the village green that will form the centre of Saturday's celebrations.

Image caption Markle residents are planning an outdoor party to celebrate the Royal wedding

Image copyright PA Image caption Bunting is being put up around the village green

The small group of houses set in picturesque scenery about 25 miles east of Edinburgh was previously best known for the derelict Markle Castle.

The castle is built on the site where the army of Angus, King of the Picts, defeated the forces of King Athel - a victory which they hailed as a miracle.

Markle got its name from Merkill - the Scots word for miracle.

The hamlet is made up of around 30 properties, with 70 residents aged from one to over 90.

Image copyright PA Image caption The whole village is expected to turn out for Saturday's party

Image caption Markle Castle stands on the site of an ancient battle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed in Windsor on Saturday

Neil Morland, chairman of the local residents association, said sharing Meghan's surname was a good excuse for the village to come together to celebrate her wedding to Prince Harry, with a barbecue due to begin at 13:00 on Saturday, followed by strawberries and cream.

"People have chipped in in all kinds of ways in terms of helping to organise it, get food, and loaning fridge space", he added.

Lorna Field, who has lived in Markle for more than 20 years, said it was a "really nice community to live in, very peaceful with lots of wildlife around. It's a lovely place to be."

'Lots of cars'

She added: "There have been lots of cars stopping at the Markle sign and taking pictures and we welcome this as it puts Markle on the map."

Mrs Field said people would watch Saturday's wedding at home before gathering outside for the party after the couple have tied the knot.

She said: "I think it will be really good. We've had a really hard winter with a lot of snow, so to have had a week full of sunshine and the prospect, hopefully, of more sun to come on the day itself, I think we're all very pleased about that.

"We can really relax and enjoy the environment we're in because it's just beautiful here."

Image caption Tommy Dickson made the special Meghan Markle fly using colours from the Union Jack

Image caption Jimmy McLachlan with the fish he caught using the Meghan Markle fly

Over at Markle Fisheries, manager Jimmy McLachlan, 52, used a Meghan Markle fly for the first time - and landed a 9lb rainbow trout.

The fly was made by Tommy Dickson from Dunbar, who used white rabbit fur as a tail tied onto the bare hook, with artificial red and blue hackle on the front as a body, artificial legs and a brass bead on the front to make it sink into the water.

He told me: "I've chosen the colours of the Union Jack, red, white and blue for tomorrow's wedding.

"It seems to have drawn a wee bit of attention, the name of the place has been drawing people. It's really quite exciting."

Mr McLachlan said he had also noticed a big increase in the number of people visiting Markle in recent weeks.

He added: "They are not coming to fish but instead are taking pictures of the sign and the castle.

"There is definitely something brewing and I think there is a high possibility more people flock down here after the wedding for a picture.