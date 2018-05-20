Image copyright Loch of Shining Waters Image caption Footage captured by a Lochgelly resident of the Mossmorran plant flaring in June 2017

The operators of a chemical plant in Fife have issued an apology after local communities complained of being disturbed by flaring.

ExxonMobil said flaring at Mossmorran was necessary because of a mechanical issue with a pump.

But it was unable to "predict precisely when in the next few days" it would return to normal operations.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said it was monitoring and assessing local impact.

Local people reported seeing bright flares and feeling ground vibrations.

Seven fire engines were at the site near Cowdenbeath as a precaution for three hours on Saturday night.

In a statement, ExxonMobil said the flare was essential to the site's safety systems and there was no danger to local communities or employees.

The firm added that it was working closely with Sepa to resolve the issue.

"We apologise once more to local communities for any disturbance and are in contact with local agencies and community groups to ensure local residents are kept informed," it said.

Image copyright @wfjjfw64 Image caption Photographs of the flaring at Mossmorran were shared on Twitter

Plant manager Sonia Bingham added: "We are working round the clock with our specialist suppliers to install the replacement pump and restore normal operations.

"It is not possible to predict precisely at this stage when in the next few days we will return to normal operations, but we are doing everything we can to do this as soon as possible, while at the same time minimising the size of the flare and any resulting disturbance to the community."

It comes a month after Sepa issued final warning notices following a serious flaring incident at Mossmorran last summer.

Bright flames and black smoke were seen coming from the main chimney during the seven-day incident last June.

Residents also complained of extreme noise and vibrations at homes near the plant.

Sepa said environmental licences were breached and increased monitoring will now take place.