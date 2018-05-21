Biker killed in West Lothian road crash
A motorcycle rider has died in a crash while overtaking two cars in West Lothian.
The 27-year-old was killed in the accident at about 13:15 on Saturday on the A89 Newbridge to Bathgate road at Dechmont.
Police said the man had been riding a green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.
The road was closed until 19:30 to allow investigations to be completed.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.
Sgt Andy Gibb said: "Tragically a young man has lost his life and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to please get in contact."