Extending the current tram line in Edinburgh offers an opportunity to show that past lessons have been learned, according to the council.

The claim was made during a final day of evidence at the trams inquiry which has been examining the huge overspend and long delays to the project.

No timetable has been placed on a final report from Lord Hardie.

Councillors will decide later this year whether to extend the current line from the city centre to Leith.

Lord Hardie's remit was to establish why Edinburgh's truncated tram line arrived five years late at a cost of £750m - twice the original estimate.

On Thursday the inquiry - which itself has cost £9m so far - heard final submissions.

During the hearings, City of Edinburgh Council has blamed project lawyers for offering incomplete and inaccurate advice.

The lawyers have defended themselves, claiming the council for failed to read and understand the contract.