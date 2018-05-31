A former primary teacher who raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Edinburgh on her mother's wedding night has been jailed for five years and six months.

David Briggs, 29, raped the girl when he was 17. He also abused a boy aged between nine and 13 over four years.

Briggs, from Kent, was found guilty of indecently assaulting her in October 2006 and raping her.

He was convicted of sexually abusing the boy in Edinburgh and the isle of Cumbrae between 2002 and 2006.

The court heard he was working as a primary teacher in England when the offences came to light.

Briggs denied the offences and claimed they never happened.

'Really forceful'

Judge Lord Woolman told Briggs at the High Court in Glasgow: that his crimes were "abhorrent," and added: "You ruptured their childhood."

He added: "You are a first offender and you led a constructive life. Those who gave evidence on your behalf are shocked you found yourself in this position. Your career is ruined."

Briggs's rape victim, now aged 26, told the court that the attack happened at a house in the Edinburgh area after the wedding.

She said Briggs was "really, really forceful", and added "It seemed to go on forever."

She said: "I had never had sex."

The woman said that she did not tell anyone about the rape at the time.

"I was just turned 15 and I thought if I tell anyone about this my life is over," she said.

She said it would have ruined her mother's wedding.

Lord Woolman placed Briggs on the sex offenders' register.

Defence QC John Scullion said: "He continues to deny the offences. He is married with a child and his family are standing by him. He is described as being at low to medium risk of re-offending."