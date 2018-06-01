Image caption The road was closed to allow accident investigations to take place

A woman who gave medical help to motorists hurt in a fatal crash at the Maybury roundabout in Edinburgh has come forward to the police.

The blonde woman, who was not involved in last month's crash, contacted the police following a media appeal and has now given a witness statement.

People in a small hatchback travelling north from the roundabout in Barnton are also being urged to come forward.

The crash happened on the A902 at Maybury Road on Friday 25 May at 00:30.

Jonny Smith was killed in a Peugeot 206 which was struck by another car as it swerved to avoid a stolen Audi A3.

Mr Smith's car burst into flames after the collision and his body was discovered after the blaze was put out by fire crews.

Police said a 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and five-year-old girl were travelling in the BMW X5 which collided with Mr Smith's car. They were treated for injuries in hospital.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jonny Smith died in the crash

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.

"We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3. I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries.

"I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered.

"The vehicle which has this legitimate plate is still within Edinburgh and is not linked to this inquiry.

"If you believe you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation, then please come forward."