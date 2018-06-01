Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police investigate Edinburgh rape claim

  • 1 June 2018
Police are investigating a report of a 48-year-old woman being raped in Edinburgh.

The attack is said to have taken place at about 23:00 on Thursday in the Craigour Place area of Little France in the south of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

