Man arrested after woman raped at Edinburgh tower block

  • 4 June 2018
Craigour Place in Edinburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption Police officers were called to flats in the Little France area of Edinburgh

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 48-year-old woman in the south of Edinburgh.

Police officers were called to flats in Craigour Place in the city's Little France area at about 23:00 on Thursday.

The arrested man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

