A teenager has been charged after bacon was left on the door handles of a mosque in Fife.

The incident happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque at about 02:00 on Sunday 29 April.

The teenager is also charged in connection with a fire-raising incident at a takeway on the town's Queensferry Road, Rosyth on Friday 18 May.

The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.