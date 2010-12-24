Image caption The four-day festival gets under way on 9 June 2011

More than 30 ships from around the world have confirmed their attendance at next year's Tall Ships race in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Organiser, Sail Inverclyde, said the world's largest topsail schooner, "Wylde Swan" from the Netherlands, would be there from 9 to 12 July.

The festival takes place at James Watt Dock following the first leg of the race in Waterford, Ireland.

Almost one million visitors are expected to attend the four-day event.

Councillor David Wilson, chairman of Sail Inverclyde, said: "To have more than 30 ships signed up already is a great accomplishment.

"Two of these are among the largest ships in the world, and we have one coming all the way from Brazil.

"We are getting more and more confirmations every week from ships wanting to take part so I am confident that we will double this amount by the time July comes around."