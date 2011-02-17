Image caption Scott Bolton was found dead in his home on Sunday

Police investigating the "unexplained" death of a 29-year-old man in North Lanarkshire have appealed for a taxi driver to contact them.

Scott Bolton was found dead in his house in Blairholm Drive, Bellshill, at about 1825 GMT on Sunday.

Police do not yet know the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers want to speak to a taxi driver who took Mr Bolton from Laburnum Road, Viewpark, to his home between midnight and 0130 GMT on Sunday.