Image caption Evidence and computer equipment was seized from Muir's home in Ayr

The first person in Scotland to be convicted of illegally sharing music files online has been sentenced to three years probation.

Anne Muir admitted distributing £54,000 worth of copyrighted music files by making them available to others via a peer-to-peer file sharing application.

The 58-year-old from Ayr, who is said to suffer from depression, will also receive psychiatric counselling.

She was caught at her home following a complaint from music industry bodies.

At an earlier hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court, Muir pleaded guilty to a contravention of section 107(1)(e) of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988.

Karaoke files

Her activities were identified during an initial investigation by BPI (British Recorded Music Industry) and IFPI (International Federation for the Phonographic Industry).

They made a formal complaint to Strathclyde Police, whose officers searched Muir's home.

They seized computer equipment and found 7,493 digital music files and 24,243 karaoke files - worth an estimated £54,792 in the mainstream market.

Defence lawyer Lorenzo Alonzi said his client, an auxiliary nurse at Ayr Hospital, had not used the network for any financial gain, but to build up her self-esteem after suffering from depression for a number of years.