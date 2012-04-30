A man who was caught flushing evidence down a toilet during a police drugs raid on his North Lanarkshire home has been jailed for four and a half years.

Police found cocaine worth £170,000, amphetamine worth £12,000, heroin worth £7,000 and £3,000 in cash during a search of Alexander Cullen's house.

Officers acting under warrant raided his home in Gartcosh on 12 May 2011.

Cullen, 28, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that police received information that Cullen had drugs at his home.

'Serious offences'

They went to the house with a search warrant and forced entry.

Officers found Cullen in a bathroom with the toilet flushing. There was also a bowl which had traces of white powder.

As well as drugs and cash, officers also found bulking agent and a piece of paper which was believed to have calculations for adulterating cocaine with benzocaine.

Jailing Cullen, judge Lord Bannatyne told him: "These are on any view serious offences."