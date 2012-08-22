A teenage girl has died after a crash on the A83 near Tarbert in Argyll.

Two other people were seriously injured during the incident on Monday, when the Honda Civic came off the road on the Lochgilphead to Tarbert route.

The 17-year-old girl suffered serious chest injuries. Strathclyde Police said she died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female passenger were treated for neck and leg injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them.