Serial drug dealer Martin Coll jailed for seven years

A serial drug dealer who was caught with cocaine, ecstasy and morphine has been jailed for seven years.

Martin Coll, 40, claimed the drugs were for personal use when he was caught by police in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, in September.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him of possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard how the former heroin addict had previous convictions for drug dealing in 1994, 1995 and 2004.

He was also convicted of firearms offences in 2004.

The court heard how Coll was caught carrying nine grammes of cocaine, eight ecstasy pills and 281 morphine tablets

Automatic sentence

Sentencing Coll, temporary judge John Beckett QC said that the law required him to hand out an automatic seven-year term to anybody who has three previous convictions for drug dealing.

"The quantities of drugs that were involved in this case were not the largest this court has ever seen," he said.

"If it were not for your record, I would think a case of this nature would not be prosecuted in the High Court.

"However, you have been convicted on three previous occasions of trafficking drugs. You will go to prison for seven years."