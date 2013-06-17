A former Santander bank manager has been jailed for stealing £6,000 from a branch in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Emma Roulston, 25, from East Kilbride, admitted taking cash from the town's King Street branch between December 2010 and August 2011.

She was caught when covert cameras, installed after losses were noticed, filmed her putting cash in a waistband.

Roulston was jailed for six months and a £6,000 confiscation order was granted against her.

Loss reports

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard that Roulston was employed by Santander as a control manager.

In July 2011 the King Street branch received a report that there had been consistent losses from its cash machine from December 2010 to July 2011.

As a result, covert cameras were installed internally at the branch.

On 11 August the branch investigator received information that further funds were unaccounted for.

Study of footage showed Roulston removing cash and placing it in her waistband.

Lindsey Miller, head of the serious and organised crime division, said: "Emma Roulston set out to steal thousands of pounds from her employer and this crime involved a serious breach of trust.

"Today she has been ordered to repay the total of her illegitimate gains."