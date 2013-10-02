Glasgow 2014: Delays affect some Commonwealth Games ticketing emails

Image caption Applicants began receiving ticket confirmation emails from Glasgow 2014 on Monday

Some people who applied for tickets for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have still not found out whether they have been successful, it has emerged.

Most people who applied for tickets received email replies on Monday.

Organiser Glasgow 2014 said that "a limited number" of those emails had not been received and it was looking at other ways to contact those affected.

BBC Scotland understands that some Yahoo mail accounts are among those affected by the delays.

A Glasgow 2014 spokesman said: "Glasgow 2014 has communicated ticket allocations successfully with 97% of applicants.

"We recognise that a limited number of people have not yet received emails however all Glasgow 2014 ticket applicants can now view their allocation by logging into the official Glasgow 2014 ticketing website and using their customer reference number."

'Random and fair'

A spokesman for Yahoo said: "It is correct that delays can happen when organisations send large volumes of emails over a short period as we need to confirm that the mass-mailings are not spam."

Some 2.3 million requests were made for up to one million tickets between August to September.

Most applicants were told on Monday, via email, whether they had been successful.

Some of the events at the games were massively oversubscribed and Glasgow 2014 said tickets to these had been allocated via a "random and fair" draw.

The 11-day games, which begin on 23 July 2014, will see 4,500 athletes compete in 17 sports across 14 venues.