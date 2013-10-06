Thousands race in Great Scottish Run through Glasgow

Image caption Haile Gebrselassie won the half marathon event with a new course record of 61 minutes and nine seconds

Some of the world's top athletes joined thousands of people taking part in the Great Scottish Run.

About 23,000 club, fun and charity runners took part in the half-marathon and 10k events in Glasgow.

Ethiopian former Olympic and World champion Haile Gebrselassie won the half marathon event with a new course record of 61 minutes and nine seconds.

A number of roads were closed for the races, which started at George Square and finished at Glasgow Green.

Three Scots finished in the first four of the women's half marathon, with Leeds-based Susan Partridge beating Freya Ross to the line. Kenya's Pauline Wanjiku third and Steph Twell fourth.

Following his victory, Gebrselassie said: "After losing out in the last mile at the Bupa Great North Run I had to get clear today and decided to make my move when I did and it worked so well, I'm happy with this win."

Super Saturday

Scottish Finance Minister John Swinney was among those due to run the half marathon course.

World champion swimmer Keri-Anne Payne, Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Emmerdale stars Chris Chittell and Eden Taylor Draper were due to run in the 10k.

Olympian Katherine Grainger started runners off from George Square while paralympian Richard Whitehead was at the finish line.

Both courses took runners past city landmarks including the Riverside Museum, Finnieston Crane, Clyde Arc and the new Hydro venue.

The half-marathon route also included a loop through Bellahouston Park.

Train disruption

Late running engineering work delayed some runners travelling to the event by train, but Scotrail later said the service was back to normal.

Network Rail said signalling works on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow line had been going on overnight and had been due to finish at 07:45 but had overrun to 09:30.

A spokeswoman apologised for any inconvenience.

Separately, a number of ScotRail services were affected after a number of drivers' shifts were not covered.

This coincided with ongoing pay talks between ScotRail and the Aslef union.

ScotRail said routes likely to be affected were Glasgow Central to East Kilbride, Larkhall, Gourock, Neilson, Newton, and Wemyss Bay, and also Helensburgh to Edinburgh via Bathgate.

On Saturday about 3,000 children took part in Super Saturday events for families and juniors.

The Great Scottish Run was first held in 1982 and has grown each year, with 24,089 people taking part in the 2012 events.