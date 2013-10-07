Two men, aged 46 and 49, found dead in Port Glasgow house

An investigation has been launched after the bodies of two men were found at a house in Inverclyde.

Police said the men, who were aged 46 and 49, were found within the house on Broadfield Avenue, Port Glasgow, at about 16:10 on Saturday.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

BBC Scotland understands that officers are investigating the possibility that the deaths may be drug related.