Man arrested in Troon during National Crime Agency raid

A man from Troon is among five people arrested across the UK in the first operation led by the new National Crime Agency - labelled the "British FBI".

The operation saw four other people arrested during early-morning raids in Liverpool, Warrington, Bromley, south east London, Brentwood, and Essex.

All five are suspected of fraudulently applying for passports or driving licences using stolen identities.

The National Crime Agency replaced the Serious Organised Crime Agency.