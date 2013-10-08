Connor Fitzpatrick and Jordan Honeyman jailed for Thomas Cook raid

Two men have been jailed for robbing a travel agent in North Ayrshire before embarking on a lavish spending spree.

Connor Fitzpatrick, 20, and 19-year-old Jordan Honeyman admitted threatening staff and raiding the Thomas Cook store in Saltcoats on 24 August 2012.

The High Court in Glasgow heard they were caught after boasting about spending their £23,000 haul.

Judge Lord Bracadale jailed Fitzpatrick for four years while Honeyman was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment.

The court heard that both men, who were 18 at the time, targeted the busy Bureau de Change area of the Thomas Cook store in Dockhead Street, Saltcoats, at about 17:00.

Staff threatened

The pair, who were wearing motorcycle helmets and armed with batons, ordered staff and customers not to use their phones before herding them towards the back of the shop.

The court was told they forgot about one woman - who managed to escape and raise the alarm.

A worker at the Bureau de Change was then told to fill a bag with money.

Fitzpatrick and Honeyman were then caught on CCTV getting back on their bike and racing away from the scene.

Police were initially were unable to trace the pair but later became aware they were making boasts and spending lavishly on clothes and hotel stays.

Honeyman travelled to Ayr where he spent almost £400 on designer clothes and shoes.

Hotel breaks

He then paid £120 to take a bunch of friends go-karting.

Honeyman and Fitzpatrick then spent time at the £200-a-night Indigo Hotel in Glasgow city centre.

During their stay they also spent cash on more designer clothes, with hotel staff at one point finding a room crammed with boxes of new trainers.

The pair later checked in at two hotels in Kilmarnock for further nights away before they were arrested by police.

Jailing the pair, Lord Bracadale told them: "This must have been a very frightening experience for those concerned."

He also ordered that Fitzpatrick will be supervised for a further two years on his release.