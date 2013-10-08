Crews deal with fire in Rutherglen
- 8 October 2013
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services are responding to a fire in Rutherglen which broke out in the early afternoon.
Plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over parts of Glasgow and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were on their way to the scene.
A fire service spokesman said they had taken multiple calls reporting flames and smoke close to Main Street.
It is thought the fire may be on an area of waste land.