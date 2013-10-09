Gas leak repaired at SECC complex in Glasgow

Image caption Police closed off the entrance to the SECC complex after the leak was reported

A gas leak which caused the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC) to be evacuated has been repaired.

Contractors working at the Glasgow complex, which includes the recently opened Hydro venue, fractured the main gas line into the site on Wednesday.

Police, fire crews and gas engineers arrived at about 11:45 and closed off some surrounding roads and walkways.

The SECC said the Danny Elfman show at The Hydro was now expected to start at the revised time of 20:30.

A statement from the SECC said: "Following the gas leak which occurred on the site of the SECC this morning, we can confirm that the buildings on site, including The SSE Hydro, SECC and Clyde Auditorium, have been checked by the relevant authorities and are now safe to be occupied.

No injuries

"Consequently, tonight's show at The SSE Hydro, Danny Elfman's Music From The Films Of Tim Burton will still go ahead and now expected to start at revised time of 8.30pm."

In an earlier statement a spokeswoman for the SECC said no-one was injured during the incident.

"A Lend Lease sub contractor has fractured the main gas line into the site which feeds the SECC and Hydro," she said.

Engineers from Scotland Gas Networks were dispatched to the complex and repaired the fractured pipe during the afternoon.

The Hydro is Scotland's newest music venue and opened only last week with a sold out concert by Rod Stewart.

Operators said it would host about 140 events a year with Gary Barlow, Justin Timberlake and premier league darts set to be held in the 13,000-capacity arena in the next 12 months.

Construction of the Hydro was hit in June when a fire broke out in the roof, but despite concerns at the time, the damage was not serious and the venue opened on schedule.