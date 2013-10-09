Home attack in Glasgow treated as attempted murder

Police are treating an attack on a man at his home in the east end of Glasgow as attempted murder.

The 24-year-old was assaulted by several men who gained entry to his home in Lamlash Crescent, in the city's Cranhill area, at 01:00 on Tuesday.

The victim suffered head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition at Glasgow's Southern General Hospital.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction after the attack. Police have appealed for information.

Det Sgt Scott Douglas, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a particularly nasty attack on this young man within his own home in the middle of the night, and we are keen to trace anyone who may have information or who may have heard a disturbance in the vicinity of Lamlash Crescent in the early hours of 8 October 2013.

"I'd like to reassure the local community that we do not believe the attack was random - we do believe this has been a targeted attack.

"We have been unable to speak to the victim at this time as his injuries are quite serious, therefore, I am very keen to speak to any potential witnesses, as they may have information they can provide that might assist our enquiry."