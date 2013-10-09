Attempted murder probe over Port Glasgow house stabbing

Police have launched an attempted murder inquiry after a man was stabbed several times at a house in Inverclyde.

The 39-year-old victim was attacked during an altercation at a property in Devol Avenue, Port Glasgow, at about 18:30 on Tuesday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Two men are being sought in connection with the incident. Police want anyone with information to contact them.