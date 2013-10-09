Sex predator Donald Kennedy jailed after being snared by mums

A man who admitted having sex with a girl and breaching an order banning him from contacting children has been jailed for six years and four months.

Donald Kennedy, 29, from Glasgow, had sex with a 12-year-old girl before her mother confiscated her mobile phone and snared him in a text exchange.

He was caught breaching the banning order after the mother of a 13-year-old girl caught him in a similar way.

Kennedy was told he will be supervised for four years after his release.

Jailing him at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Burns said: "It is worrying you have shown such a persistent attitude towards your attraction to young girls of 12 and 13.

'Persistent attitude'

"You have pursued that attraction in the face of court orders that told you to desist from that.

"It is clear from your record that you have a persistent attitude of disobeying courts orders."

An earlier hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court was told how the 12-year-old girl first met Kennedy around the start of 2012.

He later got hold of her mobile phone number and began texting her.

She eventually became a regular visitor to his home in Carmyle, Glasgow, before asking her if she wanted to be his girlfriend.

They eventually had sex about seven times in July last year.

Kennedy was caught out in late August after the girl's mother noticed her daughter's mobile phone bill was double than normal.

The girl eventually admitted she was in contact with Kennedy before her mother confiscated the phone.

After noticing a number of calls from Kennedy, the woman pretended to be her daughter and sent a text to him asking who this was as she had lost numbers.

When Kennedy replied: "We can't do this anymore", the girl's mother texted back: 'Do what?'. She then received a message stating: "I'm talking about sex."

The woman then confronted her daughter, who admitted what had gone on.

Police were called in and Kennedy was charged before being made the subject of a Interim Risk of Sexual Harm Order at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 19 October 2012.

Undeclared phone

This banned him from contacting children or having a device - such as a mobile phone - without first telling police.

Kennedy later told officers that he had a mobile phone - but police eventually discovered via a relative that he also had a Blackberry handset he had not declared.

He was questioned about this in November last year, but made no comment.

The court heard he then breached the order again in February this year.

A 13-year-old girl had placed an advert on the Gumtree website offering to look after someone's horse for a fee.

The court was told this arrangement is known as "horse for loan".

Kennedy got in touch and claimed he had a horse, but the girl felt "something was not right" about the messages and told her mother.

The mother took over contact with Kennedy, but - like the first youngster - he thought he was still exchanging messages with the girl.

Kennedy asked if the child was 13 and said his father could pick her up and take her to see the animal in Erskine, Renfrewshire.

He later claimed his name was "Rob Ray" and that they could also meet up and do "something else".

The concerned mother eventually went to police and officers attended at Kennedy's then home in Easterhouse.