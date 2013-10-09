Appeal over identity of Irvine river body

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from a river in Irvine.

The body was found under Shewalton Bridge on Monday and, following a post mortem examination, the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, with white facial hair and white hair. He has no upper teeth.

He has a number of tattoos including the word/name 'Raymie' on his chest, and the same letters on his wrist.

The man also has a possible surgical scar on his lower right leg which is about 11in long.

Det Insp Stevie Wallace, of North Ayrshire CID, said: "It is important that we are able to contact the man's family who are no doubt very distressed at his disappearance, and we need to be in a position to reunite him with his loved ones."