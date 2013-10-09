Largs bus drivers jailed for concession card fraud

Image caption The misuse of concession cards by the drivers netted £14,000

Three bus drivers who took part in a bogus travel pass fraud have each been jailed for six months.

Peter Fitzpatrick, 46, James McFeeley, 36, of Greenock, and Mark Phillips, 41, of Gourock, used lost or stolen cards issued to elderly and disabled people.

An earlier hearing was told that the misuse of the National Bus Travel Concession Scheme netted £14,000.

The drivers worked in Largs for Harte Buses of Greenock when the cash was claimed from Transport Scotland.

Every time you scanned these bus passes, you knew you were doing wrong Sheriff Brian Murphy

Passing sentence at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, Sheriff Brian Murphy said: "In my view, every time you scanned these bus passes, you knew you were doing wrong, and the fact that you did it repeatedly, and on such a scale, adds a further dimension.

"I have considered carefully whether a non-custodial option could be imposed. I have also considered the terms of the Criminal Justice Social Work Report, and the mitigatory factors which have been advance on your behalf.

"In my view only a custodial sentence is appropriate given the details of this fraudulent scheme which has emerged over some 10 days of trial during which you have maintained your denial of guilt, and in so doing, showed no contrition or remorse."