Man killed in Auchinleck after being struck by car
- 9 October 2013
A pedestrian has been killed after he was struck by a car in the Ayrshire village of Auchinleck on Tuesday evening.
Police said the 41-year-old man had been walking in Barony Road at about 21:00 when he was knocked down by a Vauxhall Vectra.
He died at the scene. The 59-year-old man driving the car was unhurt.
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them using the 101 non-emergency number.