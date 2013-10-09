Man killed in Auchinleck after being struck by car

A pedestrian has been killed after he was struck by a car in the Ayrshire village of Auchinleck on Tuesday evening.

Police said the 41-year-old man had been walking in Barony Road at about 21:00 when he was knocked down by a Vauxhall Vectra.

He died at the scene. The 59-year-old man driving the car was unhurt.

Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them using the 101 non-emergency number.