Probe finds delays during Glasgow Jet2 plane evacuation

An investigation into an emergency plane stop at Glasgow Airport has found no cause for smoke being in the cabin but said the evacuation was delayed by passengers trying to remove luggage.

The Jet2 Boeing 737, was taking off for Alicante in Spain, when it made an emergency stop on 19 October last year.

During the evacuation 16 of the 187 passengers were hurt - one seriously.

Investigators said the injuries were due to passengers bumping into each other or being knocked over.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the Boeing 737 made an emergency stop after smoke was detected in the cabin.

After stopping the plane on the runway, the captain entered the cabin.

Wing exits

With smoke or vapour visible and a strong smell of burning, he ordered an immediate emergency evacuation.

The report said passengers attempting to recover property from the overhead lockers delayed movement towards the exits "and the age or infirmity of some of the passengers may have extended the evacuation time".

The AAIB added that several passengers decided to re-enter the cabin through the over-wing exits, rather than slide down the extended flaps as they considered it would be safer to use an escape slide.

The report went on: "The injuries suffered were as a result of the evacuation due to passengers bumping into each other on the slide or being knocked to the ground.

"In the case of the over-wing exits, sliding six feet to the ground off a wet flap can be a daunting experience but the aim is to escape from the aircraft and, as such, carries a degree of risk."

The report said no source for the smoke was identified "but excessive moisture in the air conditioning system was identified as a possible factor".