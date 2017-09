An 83-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in West Dunbartonshire.

The woman was walking on Glasgow Road, near its junction with Cameron Square in Clydebank, when she was hit by a Saab car at about 19:15 on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Western Infirmary in Glasgow where she is being treated for head and chest injuries.

The female driver of the Saab was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.