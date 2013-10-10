No crime in 'failed abduction' of boy, 10, in Glasgow

Image caption The boy was allegedly targeted while walking in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields

Police investigating the alleged attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy in Glasgow have concluded that "no crime has been established".

Officers investigated reports that a man had pulled the boy into the back court of flats from Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, on 2 October.

It was said the boy broke free and ran towards another man who challenged the suspect before returning home.

Police said after "a full and extensive investigation" enquiries were complete.