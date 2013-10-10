Glasgow & West Scotland

No crime in 'failed abduction' of boy, 10, in Glasgow

Kenmure Street
Image caption The boy was allegedly targeted while walking in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields

Police investigating the alleged attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy in Glasgow have concluded that "no crime has been established".

Officers investigated reports that a man had pulled the boy into the back court of flats from Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, on 2 October.

It was said the boy broke free and ran towards another man who challenged the suspect before returning home.

Police said after "a full and extensive investigation" enquiries were complete.

