Man sought over attempted rape in Castlemilk, Glasgow

Police are hunting a man who attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

The man grabbed the woman from behind on Glenwood Path, near Barlia Terrace, at about 01:00 on Wednesday.

He pushed her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her but ran off after the victim fought back.

The woman suffered a cut to her lip and was treated at the Victoria Infirmary. The suspect is described as white and about 5ft 7in in height.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a dark tracksuit top with a large pocket on the front. He also had the hood up.

He was wearing dark tracksuit trousers, white socks and dark trainers.

'Distressing incident'

Police Scotland said detectives were gathering CCTV images from the area and had been carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Det Insp Joe McKerns said: "This has been a distressing incident for a young woman and I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the location at the time who may have seen the suspect prior to or following the crime taking place.

"If you have any information or knowledge, please do pass it on to officers, it could prove significant and help us trace the man responsible.

"I know that this incident will be a cause of concern for members of the local community and I would like to reassure them that additional officers are patrolling the area and anyone with concerns, or information can speak to these officers."