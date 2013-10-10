Killer Francis MacKenzie guilty of hammer murder bid

A convicted killer has been found guilty of attempted murder over a hammer attack which left a dog walker in Glasgow with serious head injuries.

Francis MacKenzie, 46, attacked Gerald Kenney, 48, in Tollcross Road, in June. His son, Steven, 21, admitted kicking the victim as he lay on the ground.

At the High Court in Glasgow, sentence on both men was deferred.

MacKenzie Snr was jailed for 10 years for the culpable homicide of 27-year-old David Baxter in 2000.

The court heard that Mr Kenney was attacked from behind by three men as he walked his dog at 20:10 on 12 June.

Victim unconscious

Mr Kenney heard his attackers running towards him and turned to look.

He was immediately struck on the head by Francis MacKenzie, who was wielding a hammer.

Mr Kenney fell to the ground unconscious and MacKenzie hit him another six or seven blows on the skull with the weapon.

He was also hit on the left arm with the hammer.

An eye witness said that he saw Mr Kenney's skull give way under the blows.

Steven MacKenzie kicked Mr Kenney, as did the unknown third attacker.

Lasting injuries

The incident was caught on CCTV and the father and son were identified from the footage.

Mr Kenney suffered life-threatening injuries including severe depressed skull fractures and broken bones in his face.

Doctors considered it too risky to operate to remove bone fragments from his brain.

Mr Kenney is said to be recovering and able to live independently, but he has no feeling on the right side of his head, face and mouth.

He lost five teeth in the attack and has to use a straw to drink and suffers daily headaches.

Francis MacKenzie claimed that he attacked Mr Kenney because he was part of a group that had assaulted him in 1999. This is denied by Mr Kenney.