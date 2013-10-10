Glasgow & West Scotland

Police identify man's body found in River Irvine

Police have established the identity of a man whose body was recovered from the River Irvine.

The man was found under Shewalton Bridge on Monday. He has now been identified as a 52-year-old from Galston, East Ayrshire.

Police Scotland said a post mortem examination had been carried out and the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

