Police identify man's body found in River Irvine
- 10 October 2013
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police have established the identity of a man whose body was recovered from the River Irvine.
The man was found under Shewalton Bridge on Monday. He has now been identified as a 52-year-old from Galston, East Ayrshire.
Police Scotland said a post mortem examination had been carried out and the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.
A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.