Royal National Mod being staged in Paisley for first time

The Mod celebrates the best of the Gaelic arts

The Royal National Mod - being held in Paisley for the first time in its 121-year history - is getting under way.

The eight-day event is a celebration of Gaelic music, dance, drama, arts and literature.

Thousands of competitors - from as far afield as Australia, the US and Canada - have registered.

The Mod is organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, Scotland's oldest Gaelic organisation.

