Royal National Mod being staged in Paisley for first time
- 11 October 2013
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
The Royal National Mod - being held in Paisley for the first time in its 121-year history - is getting under way.
The eight-day event is a celebration of Gaelic music, dance, drama, arts and literature.
Thousands of competitors - from as far afield as Australia, the US and Canada - have registered.
The Mod is organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, Scotland's oldest Gaelic organisation.