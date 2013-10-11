Glasgow 2014: Details of unsold Commonwealth Games tickets revealed

Image caption Sir Chris Hoy helped launch the Queen's Baton Relay earlier this week

Details of the remaining Commonwealth Games tickets that will be offered to people who missed out on initial applications have been released.

Seats at the rugby sevens, badminton, hockey, table tennis, squash, bowls and weightlifting competitions were said to have the best availability.

Limited tickets also remain for some sessions of athletics, boxing and rhythmic gymnastics.

Some tickets for both the opening and closing ceremonies are also available.

During the initial four-week window for the Glasgow 2014 Games, there were 2.3 million requests for up to one million tickets.

Of the 17 sports on offer, track cycling, diving, swimming, judo, shooting and the 100m sprint final were all over-subscribed and needed ballots to select who received tickets.

General sale

The second sale will run for six days from Monday 21 October, with the first two days set aside for applicants who missed out in the initial ticket sales.

From Wednesday 23 October, applicants who received some of their requested tickets in the initial period will have the chance to purchase more on a first come, first served basis, with those who received all of their initial application able to join the sale from Friday 25 October.

Any remaining tickets will then be released on general sale at a later date.

Ty Speer, deputy chief executive of Glasgow 2014, said: "We have been really delighted with the phenomenal demand for tickets since the opening of applications, but the message to everyone is there are still great tickets available to experience great sport in Glasgow next summer.

"Ahead of the exclusive on-sale period, we wanted to give ticket applicants the opportunity to think, plan and get excited about the opportunities that still exist to be part of the UK's next big sporting occasion."

The Queen's Baton Relay - heralding the 2014 Games - was launched at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The baton contains the Queen's hand-written message to the Commonwealth and will visit all 70 competing nations and territories over the next 288 days.