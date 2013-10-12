Four held over £160,000 drug seizure in Johnstone

Four people have been arrested over the seizure of £160,000 worth of drugs from a property in Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said they seized two types of drugs at a house in Churchill Avenue, Johnstone, at about 07:05 on Friday.

They included about 50kg of benzocaine and about 4kg of a substance believed to be the stimulant Alpha PVT.

Benzocaine is an anaesthetic commonly used as a cutting agent to bulk out other drugs such as cocaine.

Three men - aged 16, 21, 57 - and a woman, 49, were arrested in connection with the seizure.